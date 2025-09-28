  • Home
  • /
  • Pinno Grigio Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy 2021

Pinno Grigio Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy 2021

$0

ID REQUIRED
1
A blend of tantalizing flavors provides the appeal for this wine. Green apple, fig, and a hint of pineapple stimulate the palate while a hint of vanilla adds complexity