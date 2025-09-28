CABERNET SAUVIGNON, HIGHWAY 12, Sonoma County

Through the heart of Sonoma County, Highway 12 follows an agricultural corridor renowned for its beauty and its world class vineyards. This Cabernet Sauvignon is from these prestigious vines. From the Sonoma Coast to the Sierra Foothills, Highway 12 traverses six of California's finest grape growing regions. Of particular pride to us is Sonoma County with its myriad of micro-climates and diverse geography, home to dozens of world-class vineyards. This is where we live and where we proudly make our Highway 12 Wines. The grapes for this deep ruby, full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon were grown entirely in the vineyards of Sonoma County. -Michael Sebastiani, winemaker. highway12winery.com. Alc. 14.3% by vol. Vinted & bottled by Highway 12 Winery, Sonoma, CA.