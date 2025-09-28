Sauvignon Blanc Castoro Cellars Paso Robles, CA 2023.

This wine is reminiscent of the Marlborough region of New Zealand, highly aromatic and lush. The Sauvignon Blanc grapes are from our Dos Viñas Vineyard in the foothills facing south towards Paso Robles. A splash of Gewurztraminer is blended in to add weight on the palate and Asian pear aroma. This is a dry-yet-fruity wine with a key lime, tangerine, and white peach bouquet. The mouth is crisp and juicy with a fresh finish. Try sautéing scallops in butter with a bit of this wine and garlic. Squeeze a little lemon on top and enjoy with the rest of the chilled bottle.