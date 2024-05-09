The Hangout In Pleasant Hill 2217 Morello Avenue
Pleasant Hill Full Menu
Small Bites
Eggs (Any Style)
Scramble & Omelettes
Poached Eggs Benedict
Specialty
Pancakes & French Toast
Between Bread & Bun
Side
- Side Two Eggs$6.00
- Side Toast$5.00
- Side CK Apple$6.00
- Side Pork Sausage$6.00
- Mixed Fruits$6.00
- Side Pancake$6.00
- Homemade Bacon Jam$5.00
- Avocado$4.00
- SIDE Bacon$6.00
- SIDE Potato$6.00
- Side Hollandaise$3.00
- Side Crispy Chicken$12.00
- SIDE Waffle$8.00
- SIDE Chocolate Sauce$3.00
- SIDE Lemon Sauce$3.00
- SIDE Thai Tea Sauce$3.00
- Side 1 Eggs$3.00
- Side Curry$5.00
- Side Salmon$7.00
- Side Patty$7.00
- Side Salad$5.00
- Side Rice$4.00
- Side Strawberry sauce$3.00
- Side Banana$5.00
Hot Drinks
- Coffee$4.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Americano$4.00
- Latte$6.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Macchiato$5.00
- Dirty Chai$8.50
- Mocha$7.00
- Caramel Macchiato$8.00
- Dirty Turmeric Latte$8.50
- Dirty Matcha$9.00
- Black Pink Latte$8.50
- Dirty Violet Latte$8.50
- Thai Tea Espresso$9.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Green Tea Latte$7.00
- Chai Tea Latte$6.50
- Pink Latte$6.50
- Tea Forte Soy Latte$6.50
- Turmeric Spice Latte$6.50
- Butterfly Pea Latte$6.50
- Ice white Mocha Caramel$8.00
- Ice black tiger(oat milk)$8.00
Beverages
Fresh Morning
Sparkling Wine (Bottle)
- 187 Ml Prosecco, Bivio, Italy$12.00
- 750 Ml Prosecco, Bivio, Italy$42.00
- 187 Ml Rose, Pasqua Romeo & Juliet, Italy$12.00
