The Hangout In Pleasant Hill 2217 Morello Avenue
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
2217 Morello Avenue, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Pleasant Hill Full Menu
Pleasant Hill Full Menu (Copy)
Featured Items
Lemon Creme Anglaise Pancake
$18.00
Chicken Salad
$19.00
Side CK Apple
$6.00
Pleasant Hill Full Menu
Small Bites
Avocado Toast
$12.00
Salmon Avocado Toast
$14.00
Rosemary Fries
$8.00
Chick Pops
$13.00
Mixed Berries Parfait
$11.00
Morning Poutine
$13.00
Healthy Pig
$12.00
Eggs (Any Style)
Two Eggs Any Style
$14.00
Two Eggs with 3 Bacons
$19.00
Two Eggs with 2 CK Apples
$19.00
Two Eggs with 2 Pork Wine
$19.00
Scramble & Omelettes
The Hangout Omelet
$24.00
Sausage Scramble
$21.00
Farmer Scramble
$19.00
Trio Scramble
$22.00
Under the Sea Omelet
$31.00
Italian Piggy Scramble
$22.00
Poached Eggs Benedict
Florentine Benedict
$18.00
Sausage Benedict
$20.00
Crispy Chicken Benedict
$23.00
Flying Pig Benedict
$20.00
Crab Benedict
$31.00