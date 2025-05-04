The Hangout In Pleasant Hill 2217 Morello Avenue
2217 Morello Avenue, Pleasant Hill, CA
Small Bites
Eggs (Any Style)
Scramble & Omelettes
Poached Eggs Benedict
Specialty
Pancakes & French Toast
Between Bread & Bun
Side
Side Two Eggs$6.00
Side Toast$5.00
Side CK Apple$6.00
Side Pork Sausage$6.00
Mixed Fruits$6.00
Side Pancake$6.00
Homemade Bacon Jam$5.00
Avocado$4.00
SIDE Bacon$6.00
SIDE Potato$6.00
Side Crispy Chicken$12.00
SIDE Waffle$8.00
Side 1 Eggs$3.00
Side Curry$5.00
Side Salmon$7.00
Side Patty$7.00
Side Salad$5.00
Side Rice$4.00
Side Hollandaise$3.00
SIDE Thai Tea Sauce$3.00
SIDE Lemon Sauce$3.00
Side Strawberry sauce$3.00
SIDE Chocolate Sauce$3.00
Side Ube Sauce$3.00
Side caramelize Banana$5.00
Hot Drinks
Coffee$4.00
Espresso$4.00
Americano$4.00
Latte$6.00
Cappuccino$6.00
Macchiato$5.00
Dirty Chai$8.50
Mocha$7.00
Caramel Macchiato$8.00
Dirty Turmeric Latte$8.50
Dirty Matcha$9.00
Black Pink Latte$8.50
Dirty Violet Latte$8.50
Thai Tea Espresso$9.00
Hot Chocolate$5.00
Matcha Latte$7.00
Chai Tea Latte$6.50
Pink Latte$6.50
Tea Forte Soy Latte$6.50
Turmeric Spice Latte$6.50
Butterfly Pea Latte$6.50
Ice white Mocha Caramel$8.00
Ice black tiger(oat milk)$8.00
Pumpkin Latte$8.50OUT OF STOCK
Ube Latte$7.00
Ube Espresso$9.00
Beverages
Fresh Morning
Sparkling Wine (Bottle)
Red Wine
White Wine
The Hangout Locations and Hours
1908 Tice Valley Blvd #A
(925) 546-3122
Closed • Opens Sunday at 8AM
2217 Morello Avenue
(925) 671-9925
Closed • Opens Sunday at 8AM