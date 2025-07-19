The Hangout In Pleasant Hill 2217 Morello Avenue
2217 Morello Avenue, Pleasant Hill, CA
Small Bites
Eggs (Any Style)
Scramble & Omelettes
Poached Eggs Benedict
Specialty
Pancakes & French Toast
Between Bread & Bun
Side
Side Two Eggs$6.00
Side Toast$5.00
Side CK Apple$6.00
Side Pork Sausage$6.00
Mixed Fruits$6.00
Side Pancake$6.00
Homemade Bacon Jam$5.00
Avocado$4.00
SIDE Bacon$6.00
SIDE Potato$6.00
Side Crispy Chicken$12.00
SIDE Waffle$8.00
Side 1 Eggs$3.00
Side Curry$5.00
Side Salmon$7.00
Side Patty$9.00
Side Salad$5.00
Side Rice$4.00
Side Hollandaise$3.00
SIDE Thai Tea Sauce$3.00
SIDE Lemon Sauce$3.00
Side Strawberry sauce$3.00
SIDE Chocolate Sauce$3.00
Side Ube Sauce$3.00
Side caramelize Banana$5.00
Hot Drinks
Coffee$4.00
Espresso$4.00
Americano$4.00
Latte$6.00
Cappuccino$6.00
Macchiato$5.00
Dirty Chai$9.00
Mocha$7.00
Caramel Macchiato$8.00
Dirty Turmeric Latte$9.00
Dirty Matcha$9.00
Black Sugar Matcha$7.00
Dirty Violet Latte$9.00
Thai Tea Espresso$9.00
Hot Chocolate$6.00
Matcha Latte$7.00
Chai Tea Latte$7.00
Pink Latte$7.00
Tea Forte Soy Latte$7.00
Turmeric Spice Latte$7.00
Butterfly Pea Latte$7.00
Ice white Mocha Caramel$8.00
Ice black tiger(oat milk)$8.00
Pumpkin Latte$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Ube Latte$7.00
Ube Espresso$9.00
Black pink latte$9.00
Beverages
Fresh Morning
Sparkling Wine (Bottle)
Red Wine
White Wine
Soju Shot
Soju, rim spice, spicy tomato juice, and house pickled
ID REQUIRED
The Hangout Locations and Hours
1908 Tice Valley Blvd #A
(925) 546-3122
Open now • Closes at 3PM
2217 Morello Avenue
(925) 671-9925
Open now • Closes at 3PM