The Hangout Walnut Creek 1908 Tice Valley Blvd #A
Appetizers
Salad
Main
Burger
Sweet Tooth
Hot Drinks
- Coffee$4.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Americano$4.00
- Latte$6.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Macchiato$5.00
- Dirty Chai$8.50
- Mocha$7.00
- Caramel Macchiato$8.00
- Dirty Turmeric Latte$8.50
- Dirty Matcha$9.00
- Black Pink Latte$8.50
- Dirty Violet Latte$8.50
- Thai Tea Espresso$9.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Green Tea Latte$7.00
- Chai Tea Latte$6.50
- Pink Latte$6.50
- Tea Forte Soy Latte$6.50
- Turmeric Spice Latte$6.50
- Butterfly Pea Latte$6.50
- Ice white Mocha Caramel$8.00
- Ice black tiger(oat milk)$8.00
- Ube Latte$7.00
- Dirty Ube$9.00
Beverages
Sparkling Wine
Red Wine
White Wine
The Hangout Locations and Hours
2217 Morello Avenue
(925) 671-9925
Closed • Opens Thursday at 8AM
1908 Tice Valley Blvd #A
(925) 546-3122
Open now • Closes at 9PM